Plan to move Ukrainians living in Dundalk hotel scrapped

A GROUP OF Ukrainian refugees who were told on Friday that they would be transferred from their hotel in Dundalk to the other side of the country will be allowed to stay where they are.

The Department of Integration confirmed to The Journal that “the proposed move from Dundalk Crowne Plaza will now not proceed. Families will now remain there during the Christmas and New Year period.

“Thereafter, the Department will re-examine the accommodation situation, and will maintain close communication with the families affected throughout,” a spokesperson said.

The group of around 50 people, including 19 children, were informed at an emergency meeting on Friday that they would be transferred from the Crowne Plaza Hotel to several other areas, including Tralee in Co Kerry, Limerick and Galway.

Many of the group have jobs in the local area, and the children are in local schools.

One Ukrainian woman who is living in the hotel, who asked not to be named, told The Journal that all Ukrainians living there had previously been assured that they would be able to stay until December 2023.

She said that she was not being transferred, but was now worried that she may have to move in the future.

“Everybody thought that we could stay for another year so nobody really looked into accommodation.”

The Taoiseach yesterday acknowledged it is “very traumatic” for refugees to be moved to alternative accommodation at such short notice.

Leo Varadkar said people should be given as much notice as possible if they need to be moved.