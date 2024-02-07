Cork's Sherkin Island welcomes first Ukrainian baby, over a year after arrival of refugees

SHERKIN ISLAND OFF the coast of West Cork has welcomed its first Ukrainian baby, over a year after 57 refugees arrived, seeking safety from Russian invasion.

Tomorrow, newborn Olivia will turn two weeks old. She is being hailed as the first “Sherkrainain” baby in the world.

Just three days after her birth, Olivia and her parents made the journey from Cork University Maternity Hospital to Sherkin, briefly braving the sea winds to take the ferry from Baltimore to the island.

In August 2022, Olivia’s father Andrii Grachov (39) was amongst the first to arrive on the island with his mother, after spending one night in Citywest processing centre.

He knew he was moving to Cork when he got on the bus, but it wasn’t until he found himself loading onto the Yoker Swan ferry in Baltimore that he fully realised he was going to live on a small, 5km² island on one of Ireland’s most southerly points, with a population of just over 100 people.

Olivia Grachov (13 days old).

A seafarer by trade, Andrii had been stationed on a ship at sea when the war broke out. He said that his experience of working in different places with people from diverse backgrounds meant that he was used to adjusting to new surroundings by the time he got to Ireland.

As he settled into life on Sherkin, it was hard to get past the knowledge that his home street in Mariupol lay in ruins, and some of his family members were still besieged by war and occupation.

Then a few days later, he met Kateryna Muzychko (34) from Kyiv, and his life changed.

“It’s kind of an incredible story, because we both lost so much, our homes, our country, and then through all that, we found each other,” Andrii said.

“I always wanted a wife and a daughter, but I was spending my life at sea. I can hardly believe that I found Kateryna, and now we have Olivia, and she is perfect,” he added.

Having started their relationship after spending time together in Sherkin’s Waterfront Hotel, Kateryna and Andrii got married on his birthday in January of this year.

“We had to travel to the mainland to get married at the nearest registry office, but we travelled back here for a big party with the Ukrainians and the locals, it was a wonderful night,” Andrii said.

The Mariupol man and Kyiv woman’s relationship has been a light for them and their families through dark times.

Andrii’s cousin, a trooper in the Ukrainian Army, died in action while fighting Russian forces.

Andrii and Kateryna at Christmas.

His aunt is trapped in an occupied area, and his mother, who is in her 60s and also living on Sherkin Island, finds it difficult to keep in touch with her.

“We know she is alive and safe, but she cannot tell the real truth about her situation, because everyone is listening to you – it’s not safe to speak out,” he said.

Andrii said that given the difficult times his family and Kateryna’s have endured, Olivia has brought great joy to his mother, and her parents, who are both living in the hotel on Sherkin Island too.

The manager of the hotel travelled to hospital with the couple to ensure they had everything they needed, when they returned on the ferry two days after Olivia was born, locals were there to welcome them.

“News travels fast in a town of less than 200 people,” Andrii laughed.

“They had posters that said things like Olivia, welcome to big family,” he added.

Andrii said that he wants to thank the people of Ireland, the Government, and all of the islanders for their “support of Ukraine”.

“I have to give credit to my wife as well, because she has been incredible. I don’t know how women do it, they are amazing,” he said.

Andrii, Kateryna and Olivia.

Andrii works as a support worker. In the future, he and his wife would love to remain on the island, which has become their home.

“It is very beautiful and peaceful here, and we are excited for our daughter to explore it in the years to come,” he said.

Mags Murphy has been a resident on Sherkin for the last 25 years.

She said that the island’s population almost doubling with the arrival of the Ukrainians has given it a boost.

“We are a success story, that is for sure. Olivia’s arrival has been welcomed and embraced, because that is what we do with everyone,” she said.

Mags moved to Sherkin with her 3-year-old son over two decades ago because she wanted to bring him up outside of inner-city Dublin.

“I didn’t intend to end up on an island, but when I visited here to meet some people who were interested in introducing social housing on the island, I thought: ‘I’m home’,” she explained.

Mags said that investment is now needed for more accommodation to be built on the island, in order to meet the needs of its growing population.

“Lots of the Ukrainians work but it is mostly seasonal. It would be great for there to be some kind of industry on the island. In terms of housing, this is a perfect spot for modular housing. It’s needed not just for Ukrainians, but for people who want to come back to Sherkin to settle, and those already living in substandard housing on the island,” she said.