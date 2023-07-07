Simon Harris: 1,500 Ukrainians in student accommodation need to be moved before college starts

EDUCATION MINISTER SIMON Harris has said that the 1,500 Ukrainians currently living in college-owned accommodation need to be moved on in advance of the next academic year.

Harris said that “all of these beds” need to be made available for students come September.

Harris added that these buildings usually get planning permission on the basis of them being for “students”.

The Minister is currently working on a protocol alongside Roderic O’ Gorman’s department on the alternative use of student accommodation – including privately owned accommodation.

“I will make this point, I know we are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, and my Department is very eager to help, but people who build student accommodation usually get planning permission on the basis that it is … being used for students, and doing what it says on the tin,” he said today.

Harris added that he is of the “strong view” that accommodation built for students should be available to them, and that there is “enough pressure on students and families as it is “.

Advertisement

The Minister was speaking today at the launch of the 23 degree programmes, that will allow undergraduates to begin courses across healthcare, enterprise, and the creative sectors in a Further Education Institution, before progressing on to higher education to complete their degree.

This new pathway is intended to allow school leavers to access higher education qualifications outside of the traditional CAO process.

Harris today said that if the programmes work, which he believes they will, it could be the “most transformational” change in access to education “in a generation”.

“The points based system means that many people don’t reach their potential. I’ve been in schools… and you can see the stress and strain etched onto young people’s faces because of the points,” he added.

The Minister said that these programmes will also help to keep young people who want to pursue careers in nursing, but don’t get the points within the Irish system, as many are doing to England to get qualified, and then working in the NHS.

He also said that these programmes are not just for young people, but for those in their “40s,50s and 60s who want to return to college but packing their bags and going to the big city doesn’t make sense for them”.

He explained that having the leaving cert will be an entry requirement, alongside possible interviews, depending on the course.

Harris also outlined that he will once again be seeking once off measures in this year’s budget to ease financial pressure on students and their families, including a possible once off reduction in fees, as was rolled out last year.