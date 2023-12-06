UK's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigns after new Rwanda legislation unveiled

RISHI SUNAK HAS been rocked by the resignation of his immigration minister after rejecting demands to opt out of European human rights laws to revive his Rwanda policy.

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed that Robert Jenrick has left the Government after the Prime Minister shunned taking the more hardline option with his new emergency legislation.

“That has been confirmed,” Cleverly said after repeated questioning during his Commons statement on the plans, during which the immigration minister was conspicuously absent.

The draft bill, published today, compels judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country after the UK’s Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful over risks to refugees.

The legislation, which must be voted on by the UK’s Parliament, gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

Cleverly states on the front page of the legislation, however, that he cannot guarantee that it is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Home Office minister Laura Farris also said that Robert Jenrick has resigned as immigration minister, telling LBC: “I understand that he has.”

Asked why, she said: “I don’t know, in all honesty.”