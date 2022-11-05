Over 20 Ulster Bank branches to switch to Permanent TSB in January

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ULSTER BANK HAS announced a raft of upcoming branch closures ahead of its exit from the Irish market.
The bank has said each of the 26 branches will become Permanent TSB branches following 1pm on January 6 and January 13.
In a notice making the announcement, Ulster Bank reminded customers they must switch banks themselves as the change will not automatically take place.
It added that the closures on January 6 are Ardee, Ballyjamesduff, Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Celbridge, Enniscorthy, Kilcock, Lucan, Rochestown Avenue (Dun Laoighre), Swords Pavillion and Trim.
The later closures on January 13 are Athenry, Ballybofey, Ballyconnell, Belmullet, Buncrana, Donegal, Eyres Square, Killybegs, Shannon, Killybegs, Shannon, Tuam, Westport, Thurles and Wilton.
Information on how to transfer payments and compare current account options can be found on the CCPC website.
Dedicated phone lines have been set up to help vulnerable customers switch.
