Ulster Bank announces final closure dates for 63 branches across Ireland

ULSTER BANK HAS announced that its 63 remaining bank branches in Ireland will close in late April.

In the financial institution’s latest update on its ending of business in the State it said that the retail banks will stop allowing transactions on 31 March and close on 21 April.

From that date customers will no longer be able to make cash or cheque lodgements either at the counter or through internal automation devices or make any form of a withdrawal at an Ulster Bank branch. Customers will continue to be able to use ATM services.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard described the withdrawal of their services from communities as “poignant”.

“Today is another significant day in our phased withdrawal as we communicate the closure dates of our remaining branches to colleagues, customers and other stakeholders.

I know that our branches and colleagues have been a central part of these communities for many years and these final months of helping customers to move to new providers will be poignant for all involved.

“I would like to unreservedly thank all of our colleagues for their continued support of our customers and of each other,” she said.

Howard added that by time the branches close all accounts will have ceased.

“If any customer has not yet moved their current and deposit account, I strongly urge them to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts,” she warned.

In January, 25 Ulster Bank branches closed as part of the transaction with Permanent TSB, and are reopening as Permanent TSB branches.

Ulster Bank also confirmed that customers will no longer be able to access Ulster Bank services through An Post outlets after 31 March 2023.

This means that customers will no longer be able to make lodgements or payments through their Ulster Bank accounts in any of An Post’s network of post offices and outlets across the country.

Redundancy

In November, Ulster Bank opened two redundancy programmes and as a result, 600 workers availed of the redundancy scheme.

Other bank workers will leave the Bank through transfers as part of the Bank’s transactions with Permanent TSB and AIB.

Ulster Bank also expects to open another voluntary redundancy programme in February with further redundancy programmes later in 2023 and beyond as the work continues to reduce or cease.

The bank said that 90% of Ulster Bank personal current accounts, are either closed, or with customers having materially wound down the level of activity in their current account to five or less transactions, or left it inactive.

This increases to 94% when personal deposit accounts are included.

77% of Ulster Bank business and commercial accounts have either closed, wound down the level of activity in their current account to five or less transactions, or left it inactive. 59% of personal current accounts are already closed; and 41% of business/ commercial current accounts are closed.

The bank has asked anyone with questions to contact the institution directly.