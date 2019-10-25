Ulster Bank says it has resolved the glitch which meant many of its customers didn't get their wages

ULSTER BANK HAS confirmed that it is investigating why a number of its customers did not receive their salaries and other payments into their accounts today.

The bank said it was “experiencing delays applying credits to some customers’ accounts, which we’re working to fix urgently”.

Shortly after 2pm this afternoon, the bank said it had fixed the problem and that all outstanding credits had been processed.

A spokesman said: “We can now confirm that all delayed credits have been processed to our ROI customer’s accounts. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused you. If you need further help private message us or message us securely in our app.”

Customers can access Ulster Bank’s emergency phoneline on 1850 424 365 from the South and 00 353 1804 7475 from the North.”