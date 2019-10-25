This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 October, 2019
Ulster Bank says it has resolved the glitch which meant many of its customers didn't get their wages

TD Pearse Doherty has called on the bank to provide emergency payments to customers.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 25 Oct 2019, 2:00 PM
28 minutes ago 2,675 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4867302
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Updated 27 minutes ago

ULSTER BANK HAS confirmed that it is investigating why a number of its customers did not receive their salaries and other payments into their accounts today. 

The bank said it was “experiencing delays applying credits to some customers’ accounts, which we’re working to fix urgently”.

Shortly after 2pm this afternoon, the bank said it had fixed the problem and that all outstanding credits had been processed. 

A spokesman said: “We can now confirm that all delayed credits have been processed to our ROI customer’s accounts. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused you. If you need further help private message us or message us securely in our app.”

Customers can access Ulster Bank’s emergency phoneline on 1850 424 365 from the South and 00 353 1804 7475 from the North.”

