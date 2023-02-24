Ulster Bank increases fixed mortgage rates for second time in four months

ULSTER BANK HAS increased fixed mortgage interest rates by between 0.4% and 0.9%.

The new rates are effective from today and will only apply to certain existing customers.

The bank is currently implementing a phased withdrawal from the Irish market and as a result, mortgages have not been on sale to new customers since June or to existing customers since August.

However, existing tracker and offset mortgage customers can continue to apply for a mortgage loan offer to move property or a top up mortgage until further notice.

Ulster Bank in November increased its fixed mortage interest rate by 0.75%.

Increases announced today on Ulster Bank fixed rate mortgage interest rates are:

0.9% on two-year fixed rate mortgage

0.6% on four-year fixed rate and four year fixed green mortgage

0.4% on seven-year fixed rate mortgage

Variable rates are not changing however Ulster Bank’s Loyalty variable rates will be removed from sale.

Ulster Bank’s loyalty variable rate has to date been available to customers who had an income mandated to an Ulster Bank current account. Its removal from sale will not impact those customers who already have a loyalty variable rate mortgage, the Bank said.

For existing customers who have either applied for a fixed rate and are awaiting a loan offer or who have not yet completed their product switch, the original rates will be honoured by Ulster Bank.

Customers with fixed rates expiring on 31 March 2023 will be able to access the original rates up to the date of expiry of their current rate, in recognition of the fact that they may have planned to select one of our existing rates but may not have actioned that yet.

Customers who have any queries can contact Ulster Bank’s mortgage team on 0818 210 275.