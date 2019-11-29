This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster Bank customers report problems with online and mobile banking

The bank says the problem is temporary, and does not affect ATM, debit/credit cards or in-person purchases.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Nov 2019, 6:13 PM
16 minutes ago
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

ULSTER BANK HAS said that a temporary IT issue is responsible for problems some of its customers are experiencing with its online banking and mobile services.

A number of the bank’s customers have reported being unable to check their accounts or transfer money online since this afternoon.

The bank has said that the issue a temporary problem for customers trying to login to its app and online banking services.

However, the issue is not affecting ATM, debit or credit cards, and customers are still able to withdraw cash, use their cards in shops and make online purchases.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the problem,” Ulster Bank said in a statement.

“There is no impact on debit cards, credit cards, ATMs, telephone and branch banking services – customers can continue to access these as normal.”

