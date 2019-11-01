This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation launched over threats towards Ulster Unionist Party staff

The DUP has also condemned the alleged intimidation.

By Press Association Friday 1 Nov 2019, 9:49 PM
9 minutes ago 525 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4876296
Ulster Unionist Party headquarters in Belfast
Ulster Unionist Party headquarters in Belfast
Ulster Unionist Party headquarters in Belfast

THE PSNI IS investigating threats against Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) staff.

It followed the refusal of its incoming leader Steve Aiken to agree a UK general election pact with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP has also condemned the alleged intimidation.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds’ North Belfast seat is targeted by Sinn Féin, and the party wants to secure a deal which would see him run unopposed by a UUP candidate.

A UUP statement said: “Our headquarters had received a number of calls of a threatening nature and we have alerted the Police Service of Northern Ireland to that fact.”

Incoming UUP leader Steve Aiken has ruled out a pact with the DUP in a break with previous unionist practice designed to maximise the number of pro-union MPs returned.

Speaking about the incident, Dodds said: “There have been some reports of intimidation and threats issued towards members and activists from the UUP.

“Any such incidents are deplorable and must be totally condemned.

“The only appropriate way to express your views and the most effective way to send a message in our society is through the ballot box.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie