Wednesday 2 February 2022
Poll: Have you read James Joyce's Ulysses?

Joyce’s masterpiece was published on this day 100 years ago.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 10:29 AM
The bronze statue of James Joyce near the Spire in Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TODAY MARKS 100 years since the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Joyce spent around seven years writing the novel, which is considered one of the most influential ever written.

A plethora of events are taking place in Ireland and around the world today to mark the centenary.

Writing in The Journal, historian Donal Fallon says Dublin is increasingly grateful that Joyce gave the Liffeyside city its place in literary history.

“It is a book that has encouraged others to write, and a book that reminds us that everyday life is a story worth telling,” Fallon writes.

It’s also James Joyce’s birthday, the writer was born on 2 February 1882 – 140 years ago today.

So, we’re asking: Have you read James Joyce’s Ulysses?


Poll Results:

I have not read it (1126)
I tried to read it but I gave up (412)
I have read it (222)



Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

