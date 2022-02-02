Poll: Have you read James Joyce's Ulysses?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY MARKS 100 years since the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses.
Joyce spent around seven years writing the novel, which is considered one of the most influential ever written.
A plethora of events are taking place in Ireland and around the world today to mark the centenary.
Writing in The Journal, historian Donal Fallon says Dublin is increasingly grateful that Joyce gave the Liffeyside city its place in literary history.
“It is a book that has encouraged others to write, and a book that reminds us that everyday life is a story worth telling,” Fallon writes.
It’s also James Joyce’s birthday, the writer was born on 2 February 1882 – 140 years ago today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
So, we’re asking: Have you read James Joyce’s Ulysses?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (18)