This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UN climate talks run into overtime, with best results set to fall short of recommendations

The aim of the negotiations is to finalise the rulebook for the 2015 Paris climate accord.

By AFP Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 1,175 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4933478
Students at a Fridays for Future march outside the COP25 climate talks yesterday in Madrid.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Students at a Fridays for Future march outside the COP25 climate talks yesterday in Madrid.
Students at a Fridays for Future march outside the COP25 climate talks yesterday in Madrid.
Image: Manu Fernandez

UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE negotiations were deadlocked deep into overtime last night, with even the best-case outcome likely to fall well short of what science says is needed to avert a future ravaged by global warming.

The COP25 summit in Madrid arrives on the heels of climate-related disasters across the planet, including unprecedented cyclones, deadly droughts and record-setting heatwaves.

The summit began on 2 December and the talks were supposed to end yesterday evening, but were still under way early this morning, with new statements expected to be released in the coming hours.

Scientists have amassed a mountain of evidence pointing to even more dire impacts on the near horizon, while millions of youth activists are holding weekly strikes demanding government action.

16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg led student marchers in Italy yesterday, and chastised world leaders for acting “as if there is no tomorrow”.

Briefing journalists as talks sailed past their provisional deadline, host Chile’s coordinator Andres Landerretche admitted “the eyes of the people are on us”.

“We must show the world that we are capable of delivering the agreements that are needed to tackle the unprecedented challenge before us,” he said.

Tensions between poor, climate-vulnerable nations and emerging giants such as China and India – the world’s number one and number four emitters - were part of the process being blocked. 

spain-madrid-cop25-green-motto Visitor walking past bins made from paper at the COP25 in Spain. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Deadlock

The aim of the Madrid negotiations is to finalise the rulebook for the 2015 Paris climate accord, which enjoins nations to limit global temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius.

Earth has already warmed by one degree Celsius, and is on track to heat up another two or three degrees by 2100. 

But “raising ambition” on emissions remains the overarching goal in Madrid and especially next year, when Glasgow will host the last climate summit before the Paris treaty becomes operational.

The draft Madrid agreement under negotiation, which must be approved by consensus, lays out two options.

The first – favoured by nations reluctant to enhance their targets in the short term, including the US, India, China and Saudi Arabia – simply repeats language in the 2015 treaty.

But a group of more than 80 poor and climate-vulnerable nations backed by the EU are insisting on a stronger commitment from all.

“[We] will not walk away without a clear call for all countries to enhance their ambitions,” said Marshall Islands climate envoy Tina Stege.

“On ambition, this will be the key fight tonight, and probably well into tomorrow,” said Alden Meyer, policy and strategy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

‘Red line’ for the US 

Another potential deal-breaker is so-called “loss and damage” – how countries already counting the cost of the climate emergency can be compensated.

Related Read

11.12.19 Bruton says country determined to play its part on climate as Ireland ranked lowest on action

The United States, which is leaving the Paris agreement, has aggressively blocked any provisions that might leave them and other developed countries on the hook for damages that could total more than $150 billion (€135 billion) per year by 2025, observers and diplomats have said.

“This is a red line issue for Washington,” said Meyer.

“There can be no acknowledgement of the need for additional finance because that would push the button of a certain man in the Oval Office.”

Some countries historically aligned with the emerging giants China, India and Brazil over the course of the 25-year talks broke rank this week. 

In a statement, the Association of Small Island States coalition accused Australia, the United States, Canada, Russia, India, China, and Brazil of “a lack of ambition that also undermines ours”.

The talks received a shot in the arm Friday after the EU pledged to make the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050 despite the refusal of Poland – a major emitter – to sign on.

But the EU Commission stopped short of setting a crucial intermediate target of reducing emissions by 55% or more by 2030.

The UN said this month that in order for the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions would need to drop over 7% annually to 2030, requiring nothing less than a restructuring of the global economy.

In fact, they are currently rising year-on-year, and have grown by 4% since the Paris deal was signed.

“It’s basically like what’s happening in the real world and in the streets, the protesters, doesn’t exist,” said Meyer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie