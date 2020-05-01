This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 1 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UN Secretary General: Coronavirus spread because countries failed to work together

António Guterres was critical of the lack of leadership in response to Covid-19.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 1 May 2020, 8:41 AM
43 minutes ago 4,098 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5089001
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres bemoaned the lack of leadership and cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: AAP/PA Images
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres bemoaned the lack of leadership and cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres bemoaned the lack of leadership and cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: AAP/PA Images

UN SECRETARY GENERAL António Guterres has said that the Covid-19 pandemic was worsened by a lack of cooperation between countries. 

In an interview with the BBC, Guterres criticised the lack of leadership shown by countries and said the failure of states to come together in the face of the virus had helped Covid-19 spread across the world. 

“The world was not able to come together and to face Covid-19 in an articulated, coordinated way. Each country went with its own policy, different countries with different perspectives, different strategies. And this has allowed the virus to spread,” he said. 

Calling the impact of the virus “devastating”, he said that it was “obvious that we lack leadership”. 

“That can only be possible if the key countries in the world, the key powers in the world, are able to come together and to have a common strategy and then to bring with them whole of the international community,” Guterres said. 

Asked about Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organisation, Guterres said: “I believe that it’s essential to keep as maximum as possible resources within WHO. Because in the present situation, for the reasons I invoked, it’s impossible to replace it in providing support, especially to developing countries.”

He said that richer nations needed to support developing countries in tackling the virus as a matter of “self-interest”.

“The global north cannot defeat Covid-19 without the global south defeating it at the same time,” he said. 

Related Read

30.04.20 Ministers push back against Chief Medical Officer, urging for some easing of restrictions

According to the John Hopkins University, there are over 3.25 million cases of Covid-19 around the world, with the US and Europe at the centre of the outbreak. 

However, there are fears about the impact if the the virus spreads widely through developing countries in Africa. 

Guterres said that the pandemic did offer some signs of hope for the future for better international cooperation. 

“This is a tragedy, but it could also be an opportunity. An opportunity in relation to climate change, an opportunity in relation to the inequalities that prevail in the world, to the gaps that exist in our social protection systems, an opportunity to rebuild differently,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie