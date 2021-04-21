#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

UN experts say Alexei Navalny in 'serious danger' and needs urgent medical evacuation

The Kremlin critic is on hunger strike in a Russian penal colony.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 7:15 PM
16 minutes ago 609 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416596
Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges his supporters say were politically motivated
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges his supporters say were politically motivated
Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges his supporters say were politically motivated
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A GROUP OF UN rights experts have expressed alarm at the deteriorating health of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called for his urgent medical evacuation from Russia.

“We believe Mr Navalny’s life is in serious danger,” warned the four independent experts on the issues of freedom of expression, torture, extrajudicial executions and the right to physical and mental health.

They called on Russian authorities to allow Navalny “to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad,” stressing that “the Russian government is accountable for Mr Navalny’s life and health while he is in detention.”

Navalny, who is on hunger strike in a Russian penal colony, has been incarcerated under harsh conditions without adequate medical care and has been barred from seeing doctors of his own choosing, they said.

“We are deeply troubled that Mr Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” said the experts, who are appointed by the UN, but do not speak on behalf of the world body.

Their comments came as protests gathered for a series of nationwide demonstrations in support of Navalny, with police moving quickly to make arrests, including of key aides of the jailed opposition figure.

Navalny was detained when he returned to Russia in January after months recovering in Germany from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin – an accusation it rejects.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges his supporters say were politically motivated and has been serving time in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov about 100 kilometres east of Moscow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His health has been failing since he launched a hunger strike three weeks ago.

“We are extremely concerned that the current danger to Mr Navalny’s life, his most recent incarceration and the past attacks on him, including an attempt against his life last August with the nerve agent Novichok… are all part of a deliberate pattern of retaliation against him for his criticism of the Russian government and a gross violation of his human rights,” the UN experts said.

Pointing to previous rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, the experts stressed that “there is no valid legal basis for Navalny’s arrest, trial and imprisonment in Pokrov.”

- © AFP 2021.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie