A FOOT PATROL of four observers from the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon were injured after an alleged missile strike on the town of Rmeish this morning.

Reports from news agencies this morning said that Israel was behind the strike which hit a vehicle carrying UN observers. The initial reports were inaccurate and Israel has denied the claims.

UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, clarified this morning that an explosion took place near the team of three military observers and one Lebanese language assistant, which has injured them all.

UNIFIL not comment on the origin of the missle, but added that it is “investigating the origin of the explosion”.

The four members, who were conducting a foot patrol of the Israeli-Lebanese border, known as the Blue Line – have been evacuated for medical treatment.

“Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed. All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians,” UNIFIL said.

The Irish Defence Forces also confirmed this afternoon that no Irish personnel were involved with the patrol and that all Irish troops were safe and accounted for.

In a post to X this morning, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said: “Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning.”

The IDF has not clarified if it carried out any missile operations in the town.

On Thursday the peacekeeping mission called for a ceasefire in the region, amid growing tensions since the bombardment of Gaza began after the 7 October attacks. UNIFIL repeated these calls this morning.

Clashes between militia group Hezbollah and the IDF have been common place in the last number of months.