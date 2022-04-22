UN details actions that 'may amount to war crimes' as Russia eyes east and south of Ukraine

RUSSIAN ACTIONS IN Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians and levelling of civilian infrastructure, may amount to war crimes, the UN said today.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the UN has detailed a “horror story” of violations perpetrated against civilians.

As it continues its assault on Mariupol and other areas, it’s believed the Russian army intends to try to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine.

The extent of the devastation to many cities was revealed in recent weeks as Russian troops withdrew from around Kyiv.

“Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside,” Bachelet said.

“Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” said spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN rights monitoring mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, Shamdasani said.

“Almost every resident in Bucha our colleagues spoke to told us about the death of a relative, a neighbour or even a stranger. We know much more needs to be done to uncover what happened there and we also know Bucha is not an isolated incident,” Bachelet said.

The UN mission has received more than 300 allegations of killings of civilians in areas around Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy that were under Russian control until early March.

It “has also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country”.

From the start of the war on February 24 to midnight on April 20, the UN mission has documented and verified 2,345 civilians have been killed and 2,919 wounded.

“We know the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light,” Bachelet said.

The UN has received 75 allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces, including against children.

“First and foremost, this senseless war must stop,” Bachelet said.

“But as the fighting shows no sign of abating, it is vital that all parties to the conflict give clear instructions to their combatants to strictly respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” she said.

The Russian army will try to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine, a top general was quoted as saying today, a day after Moscow announced the “liberation” of Mariupol.

“Since the start of the second phase of the special operation… one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekaev was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

“This will provide a land corridor to Crimea,” he added, referring to the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Minnekaev’s comments were the most detailed description yet of Russia’s goals in the second phase of its operation, which began after its troops pulled back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are cases of Russian-speaking people being oppressed,” Minnekaev said.

Transnistria is a small breakaway region in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, where pro-Russia separatists have been armed and backed by Moscow.

Moscow recognised the independence of the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Ukraine’s Donbas shortly before launching a military campaign on 24 February with the stated aim of protecting the Russian-speaking population there.

On Thursday, Russia announced the “liberation” of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine after besieging the strategic port city on the shores of the Sea of Azov for nearly two months.

