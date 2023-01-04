UN Security Council to discuss Israeli minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE UN SECURITY Council will meet tomorrow to discuss the controversial visit to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound by an Israeli minister that has enraged Palestinians.
The 15-member Council will convene at 3pm (8pm Irish time) at the United Nations headquarters in New York following a request by the United Arab Emirates and China.
There have been fears yesterday’s visit by Israel’s new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.
Ben-Gvir’s visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.
Al-Aqsa mosque lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam. It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount.
Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.
In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.
Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile arrangement at Jerusalem’s holy sites.
Ben-Gvir’s visit sparked a wave of international condemnation, including from the United States, a longstanding ally of Israel.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, reiterated today that the Secretary-General “calls on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around Jerusalem.”
The UN Security Council has adopted several resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the years and supports the two-state solution to peace in the Middle East.
