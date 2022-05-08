#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 8 May 2022
Record 12.3 million Syrian children in need of aid, says UN

The United Nations has warned that funding to aid victims of the civil war in Syria is dwindling.

By AFP Sunday 8 May 2022
Three children children collect firewood from ruined buildings in Aleppo, Syria
Image: Richard Harvey/Alamy
Image: Richard Harvey/Alamy

MORE SYRIAN CHILDREN are in need than at any time since a devastating civil war erupted over a decade ago, but funding for them is “dwindling”, the United Nations has warned.

“Syria’s children have suffered for far too long and should not suffer any longer,” the UN children’s agency said in a statement, noting that 12.3 million were in need of aid both inside the country and in the wider region where they had fled.

“More than 6.5 million children in Syria are in need of assistance, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the crisis, more than 11 years ago,” it added.

Syria’s war is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions since it began with a brutal crackdown of anti-government protests in 2011. It escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.

“Children’s needs, both inside Syria and in neighbouring countries, are growing,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s Middle East chief.

“Many families struggle to make ends meet. Prices of basic supplies including food are skyrocketing, partially as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.”

Children are among the most vulnerable and the UN warned they are bearing the brunt of the impact.

“In Syria’s neighbouring countries, strained by political instability and fragility, nearly 5.8 million children depend on assistance, their lives riddled with poverty and hardship,” Khodr added.

UNICEF said they faced a severe cash shortfall to provide aid.

“Funding for humanitarian operations is meanwhile fast dwindling,” Khodr said. “UNICEF has received less than half of its funding requirements for this year.”

UNICEF called for $20 million to fund “cross-border operations” in northwest Syria – the country’s last major rebel enclave – to create “the only lifeline for nearly one million children”.

Last month, UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that although the war in Syria may not be making headlines lately, the international community must remain focused on achieving a comprehensive political solution to the conflict.

Recalling that Syria is “a hot conflict, not a frozen one”, he listed some of the threats resulting from the war, including an uptick in airstrikes, intensified clashes in the northeast, “regular incidents between or involving international actors”, as well as terrorism.

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie