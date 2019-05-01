This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unacceptable overcrowding': Over 10,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month

Some 106 children were among those waiting without a bed.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 1 May 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,453 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4613564
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

LAST MONTH OVER 10,000 admitted patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. 

The INMO’s monthly ‘trolley watch’ analysis shows that 10,229 people were treated without hospital beds in April. 

Some 106 children were among those waiting without a bed, according to the organisation.

According to the INMO, it’s the highest ever number of patients on trolleys in April, an 8% increase on April last year and a 125% increase on April 2006, when figures began.

The worse hit hospitals were:

  • University Hospital Limerick: 1,206 patients
  • Cork University Hospital: 826 patients
  • University Hospital Galway: 683 patients
  • South Tipperary General Hospital: 623 patients
  • Tallaght University Hospital: 566 patients

Commenting on April’s figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha has said it is “the second month in 2019 where over 10,000 patients have been forced to wait without a bed.”

“The crisis is without question worsening. Overcrowding hits two main groups directly: those who depend on public health services and those who work in them, providing the safest care they can in these conditions.”

“We started the trolley count over a decade ago because of unacceptable overcrowding. The problem has more than doubled since then.”

The HSE did not respond to queries regarding the above figures by the time of publishing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie