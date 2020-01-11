Warning over sleeping aid pills sold in health stores that contain prescription hypnotic drugs

THE HEALTH PRODUCTS Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has warned the public that certain herbal sleeping aids being sold in Ireland contain an unauthorised prescription hypnotic drug.

The HPRA said it is advising the public that U-Dream Full Night and U-Dream Lite were found to contain a substance that is similar to zopiclone, which is a prescription-only medicine.

The body said that it is known that zopiclone can cause drowsiness, dizziness and abnormal sleep behaviours. It is usually prescribed for those suffering from insomnia.

They said anyone who purchased and is currently taking either product should consult with their doctor immediately. The HPRA added that anyone who may have recently stopped taking either of the tablets and who has health concerns should also seek advice.

A spokeswoman said: “Although these products are not authorised for sale in Ireland, the HPRA has become aware that packs of U-Dream Full Night and U-Dream Lite have been sold to consumers in Ireland from retail outlets, including health stores.

“It is also possible that some consumers may have purchased either of these products online. As part of an ongoing investigation, the HPRA is identifying these stores and any online outlets to ensure that packs are removed from sale.”

The HPRA said it is possible that the drugs could cause adverse reactions, including if stopped abruptly.

The spokeswoman added: “Anyone taking either of these products is also advised not to drive, operate machinery or perform other activities requiring mental alertness until they have safely stopped taking this product following consultation with their doctor.

“For those who have purchased either of the products, it is advised that they return it to the store from which it was purchased, or, in the case of an online purchase, contact the website.”

The HPRA said its investigation is ongoing but that testing of the pills was carried out in Canada and the US and these products have been recalled from those markets.

If you have experienced an adverse reaction as a result of taking either of these products, a report can be made to the HPRA. Contact details and online and downloadable report forms are available at www.hpra.ie

The HPRA said that any other information on the availability of the product in Ireland should be reported to the HPRA on 01 676 4971 or reportacase@hpra.ie

U-Dream has been contacted for comment.