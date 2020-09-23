#Open journalism No news is bad news

Mars drops Uncle Ben's name from rice brand following criticism over racial stereotype

Packaging with the new name, Ben’s Original, will hit shops next year.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 1:35 PM
Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP via PA Images
Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP via PA Images

MARS HAS UNVEILED a name change for the 70-year-old Uncle Ben’s rice brand, becoming the latest company to drop a logo criticised as a racial stereotype.

“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers.

“When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it’s about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”

Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.

Quaker Oats announced in June that it would drop Aunt Jemima from syrup and pancake packages, responding to criticism that the character’s origins were based on the “mammy”, a black woman content to serve her white masters.

Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start to appear in stores by the end of the year, although the company has not revealed the new logo.

The owner of Eskimo Pie has also said it will change its name and marketing of the nearly century old chocolate-covered ice cream bar.

Beyond food brands, the Washington NFL franchise dropped the Redskins name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.

Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally grown and milled white grits, is also planning a name change.

Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African-American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee river in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

“We are in the process of changing our name and have developed a whole new brand. We look forward to sharing it with the public,” said Greg Johnsman, owner of Geechie Boy Mill.

Mars had announced in the summer that the Uncle Ben’s brand would “evolve”.

Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired black man, sometimes with a bow tie, an image critics say evokes servitude.

Mars has said the face was originally modelled after a Chicago maitre d’ named Frank Brown.

In a short-lived 2007 marketing campaign, the company elevated Uncle Ben to chairman of a rice company.

Dawson said months of conversations with employees, customer studies and other stakeholders led the company to settle on Ben’s Original.

She said the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name.

Mars also announced several other initiatives, including a $2 million investment in culinary scholarships for aspiring black chefs in partnership with the National Urban League.

It is also planning a $2.5 million investment in nutritional and education programmes for students in Greenville, Mississippi, the majority African-American city where the rice brand has been produced for more than 40 years.

Mars said it has set a goal of increasing the ranks of racial minorities in US management positions by 40%.

The company did not give a time frame for reaching that number.

