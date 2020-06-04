This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Junior minister says 'no decision made' on cutting Covid unemployment payment by 40% for part-timers

Patrick O’Donovan said it had always been the case that the scheme would be reviewed in June.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 10:48 AM
43 minutes ago 4,725 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114649
Minister Patrick O'Donovan (right) with Paschal Donohoe
Image: RollingNews.ie
Minister Patrick O'Donovan (right) with Paschal Donohoe
Minister Patrick O'Donovan (right) with Paschal Donohoe
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MINISTER OF State in the Department of Finance has said there has been “no decision made” on cutting the pandemic unemployment payment by 40% for people who worked part-time prior to the crisis. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sarah McInerney, Patrick O’Donovan said it was “always envisaged” that the temporary schemes introduced by the government would be reviewed in the middle of June. 

The Limerick County TD was pressed on the issue after a report in today’s Irish Independent said the government was planning to reduce the Covid-19 unemployment payment from €350 a week to €203 a week, in line with jobseekers allowance. 

The government has already indicated that it will be extending both the unemployment scheme and the temporary wage subsidy scheme beyond the original June date.

Last week, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty told the Dáil she will bring forward proposals for some changes to the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the wage subsidy scheme within the next week or so.

And, yesterday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that the government is hoping to make an announcement in the coming days that will outline the “future of the wage subsidy scheme across coming months into the future and the pandemic unemployment payment – we want to give guidance for both of those”.

Following today’s report on the 40% cut, O’Donovan said that the matter would be discussed at Cabinet and added it is “a bit early to be speculating how the government will react”. 

He also referred to the stark Exchequer figures which were published yesterday, which highlighted a €6 billion deficit at the end of May. 

The minister of state said today the figures were “dire in terms of the economy”

He said there would be less demand for the unemployment scheme as people returned to work but reiterated no decision had yet been made regarding cutting the payment for people who worked part-time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On the same programme, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said it was important that clarity was provided to those in receipt of the payment. 

He said that cutting the payment – or getting rid of it altogether – would be “not acceptable, not fair and not what is needed for the economy”. 

Doherty said that Sinn Féin would prefer the payments continued in some form to the end of the year, and that any inconsistencies in the scheme should be addressed. 

He also called for the government to provide greater supports to businesses in need of stimulus as the economy reels from the effects of Covid-19. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie