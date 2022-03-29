Appeal issued over 'unexplained death' of cyclist found on Kerry roadside

AN APPEAL FOR witnesses has been issued after a cyclist was found dead on the roadside in Co Kerry in what Gardaí called “unexplained circumstances”.

Gardaí said that shortly after 10.30am, a man aged in his 50s cyclist was found unresponsive on the roadside at Ardywanig, Milltown near Castlemaine.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene, where the male cyclist was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling between 10am and 10.40am on any local routes around Ardywanig, Milltown, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

This road is a minor road from the junction off the main Castlemaine to Firies Road (R561) at Rushen on towards Ardywanig.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.