Dublin: 13°C Monday 28 September 2020
Appeal launched following unexplained death of man (48) at apartment complex in February

Investigating Gardaí have not been able to determine the sole cause of John’s death.

By Conor McCrave Monday 28 Sep 2020, 8:38 PM
4 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5217183
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information in connection to the unexplained death of a man in his 40s in Dublin in February. 

John Hannigan (48) was discovered in the hallway of his apartment complex on Grosvenor Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on 20 February and taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance where he later passed away. 

Gardaí were made aware of John’s passing at St. James’ Hospital and a post-mortem was completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An investigation established that at 1.30pm on 3 January 2020, John travelled to Balally, Sandyford, Dublin 18, where he briefly met a family member.

Gardaí have not been able to identify witnesses who may be in a position to provide an account of Hannigan’s movements between the time when he left this area until he was discovered in his apartment complex on 20 February.

Investigating Gardaí have not been able to determine the sole cause of John’s death as being due to natural or accidental circumstances and continue to investigate all the circumstances of this unexplained death.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, who has not already come forward, to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have information on John’s movements from the New Year period to 20 February 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

