#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí renew appeal for information on man whose body was found near Cliffs of Moher in 2010

The Irish Coastguard recovered a man’s body from the water near the coastline at the cliffs.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 May 2021, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 8,672 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453739

man cliffs of moher A 3D reconstruction of the man whose body was recovered in 2010. Source: An Garda Síochána/RTÉ

GARDAÍ ARE LAUNCHING a fresh appeal in an effort to identify a man whose body was found in the sea at the Cliffs of Moher almost 11 years ago.

On 30 July 2010, the Irish Coastguard recovered a man’s body from the sea near the coastline at the Co Clare cliffs. 

Gardaí were unable to identify the man due to decomposition and a lack of any personal ID.

He is described as being around five feet ten inches in height, with dark hair. 

Gardaí will launch the renewed appeal for information from the public on RTÉ One’s Crimecall at 9.35pm tonight. 

Clothes recovered from the man’s body included black socks and black runners with Velcro straps, with the label ‘Indonesia and Budapest’. 

A DNA sample was forwarded for testing after a post-mortem exam. A further sample was sent to Interpol and an Interpol black notice was circulated worldwide. 

These notices are used to seek information on unidentified bodies. 

A palm print was also obtained and recorded for comparison, but no matches have yet been found. 

In 2011, a 3D reconstruction of the man’s face was carried out by the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Dundee in Scotland. 

In 2014, an examination of the remains concluded that the man’s dental work had most likely been completed in mainland Europe. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Inspector Helen Costello from Ennistymon Garda Station is appealing for the public’s help to identify the deceased man.

“After nearly 11 years we remain fully committed to establishing the identity of this man in order to return him to his loved ones,” she said. 

Anyone with information can contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, freetext 50123 or email crimecall@garda.ie.

People can also contact the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie