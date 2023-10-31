Tánaiste: Escalation in Lebanon a 'great concern' as Irish soldiers deploy for peace mission

THE TÁNAISTE HAS said that an escalation of violence where Irish troops are stationed in South Lebanon is a “great concern” but that the soldiers are well trained and ready to deal with the challenging environment.

Micheál Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, was speaking in Kilkenny at an event to mark the deployment of the 123rd Infantry Battalion who will shortly deploy to Lebanon as part of the United Nations’ Interim Force (UNIFIL).

South Lebanon has seen skirmishes and larger engagements between elements of the Israeli Defence Forces and Hezbollah militants in recent weeks and days as a spillover from the Israel-Hamas war raging to the south.

Hezbollah are an Iranian backed militant group based in South Lebanon and other areas of the country – they have previously fought with Israel during the 2006 invasion of Lebanon.

The Irish troops with UNIFIL are based at three locations Camp 6-52 which is an outpost on the Israeli border and then their main base at Camp Shamrock near At Tiri. There is also a small group in UNIFIL headquarters on the coast at Naqoura which has been hit on a number of times in the last few days by stray fire.

The new deployment will replace the more than 300 troops currently working in the area and the new 123rd Infantry Battalion will deploy to UNIFIL with 342 personnel, 9 Maltese and 333 Irish personnel.

The Irish personnel are drawn from 25 counties across Ireland. Lt Col Stephen Mac Eoin is the Office Commanding the 123rd Inf Bn.

Artillery strikes and missile launches have caused Irish troops to take to bomb shelters, known as Groundhog, as the fighting occurs.

Speaking today Martin said that preparations and protections for the troops were a critical consideration.

“It is obviously, of great concern, what’s happening across the Middle East particularly in Israel and the occupied territories.

“Our troops are safe and well, and all protections are being taken. Our troops are well trained and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“Force protection and protection of our people is paramount in this regard but it is the nature of our work. It is the most noble of commitments and professions to be there as peacekeepers and also to look after the civilian population in the event of anything untoward happening in terms of any escalation,” he said.

Martin said that he has discussed the importance of limiting the chance of an escalation with various foreign ministers over the weekend.

These contacts included with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He said there is a commitment across the European Union and the United Nations to limit the risk of a wider regional conflict.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Lt Col Mac Eoin left while reviewing the troops today.

Long history

Ireland has a long history of participation in overseas missions mandated by the United Nations since 1958.

It will be Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Mac Eoin’s first time leading a deployment – he said that the situation is challenging in South Lebanon at present but that the soldiers are ready.

The Kilkenny based infantry leader said that his troops have paid particular attention to training in dealing with unexploded ordnance such as cluster munitions and also drills in how to keep themselves safe when under fire.

He said the feeling for himself and his troops is that there is some concern but that they are also looking forward to the opportunity to soldier in the challenging environment.

“There is no point denying it – it is the most kinetic period [military phrase for active fighting] that we’ve had in nearly two decades.

“There is a certain amount of trepidation and anxiety. We feel that on the one hand but also dare, I say it we’re coming from the profession of arms, we are professional soldiers, and it’s within our ethos, and within our military culture that we want to perform at the highest levels for which we’re trained,” he said.

MacEoin said that his troops have been trained and will be ready to aid the local population if the need arises.

He said that the primary role of the Irish troops was to monitor engagements and report back what is happening to the United Nations.

“Peacekeeping and the Defence Forces taking part in these missions is Irish Foreign Policy in practice,” he added.

MacEoin said that leading the mission was “a privilege and an honour” but said that the burden of leading such a mission was “heavy” especially in that he will be responsible for the safety of his troops.