This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There were an extra 14,000 uninsured vehicles on Irish roads last year

MIBI said the figures show an urgent need for an automatic number plate recognition system.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 May 2020, 6:30 AM
26 minutes ago 709 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091526
File photo. M50 in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. M50 in Dublin
File photo. M50 in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE NUMBER OF uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads rose to 164,773 last year, an increase of 13,863 from 2018.

That’s according to new figures released today by the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).

Its statistics said that 7.58% of the almost 2.2 million private vehicles in use in Ireland were uninsured, up from 7.16% in 2018. 

MIBI – a body set up for the purposes of compensating victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles – said these statistics show an urgent need for the implementation of a motor third-party liability database.

This would support an automatic number plate recognition system that would allow gardaí to identify uninsured vehicles by scanning their licence plate.

It said it was working with An Garda Síochána, the government and the insurance companies to bring in this system.

“A jump of almost 14,000 uninsured vehicles in a single year is a statistic that should worry every single Irish road user,” MIBI chief exectutive David Fitzgerald said.

“Uninsured drivers are a threat to road safety for the law-abiding majority of private vehicle drivers, making Irish roads less safe and a lot more hazardous.”

Fitzgerald said such a number plate recognition system is already up and running on a trial basis, and he said it’s understood it has had a “tremendous impact” based on advice from An Garda Síochána. 

He added he was concerned that “with the economy facing a difficult period”, there may be a further increase in uninsured driving on Irish roads. 

All vehicles on the roads need valid motor insurance. Any vehicle found to not have valid insurance can be seized on the spot by gardaí with the driver facing a court appearance, five penalty points and a fine.

MIBI said it also pursued the driver for costs in the case of accidents involving uninsured vehicles. The average costs involved in such an accident can exceed €50,000, it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie