This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Union calls for immediate closure of construction sites

It comes after criticism that the construction industry is not responding quickly enough to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 11:14 AM
34 minutes ago 7,795 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5055733
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TRADE UNION UNITE has called for the closure of all construction sites to halt the spread of coronavirus. 

At an emergency meeting last night the union heard that social distancing measures can’t be maintained on sites during the current emergency and is now calling on the government to close construction sites throughout the country.

Unite said today that site closures should be subject to a wage compensation scheme and had also called for any wage compensation measures to be extended to so-called ‘bogus self-employed’ workers.

It comes amid criticism that the construction industry is not responding quickly enough to the ongoing situation. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie a number of construction workers have expressed concern that social distancing guidelines aren’t being followed. 

There are currently over 100,000 people involved in construction across Ireland. Workers have been instructed to continue coming in to work but to adhere to HSE guidelines. 

In a statement this morning, Unite’s Regional Officer for Construction Tom Fitzgerald said: “It has become increasingly clear to our members, who work on sites throughout the country, that adequate social distancing cannot be maintained either on site or, in many cases, when travelling to and from sites.”

Fitzgerald added that “construction workers are not only themselves susceptible to the spread of Covid-19, but are also at risk of bringing the virus back home to their families and communities, further increasing the strain on our health services.

He said: “Unite is concerned that, as the situation escalates, responsible employers may close site and find themselves effectively undercut by irresponsible employers whose sites remain open, putting workers and the general public at risk.

“It is unprecedented for workers to call for their place of employment to be closed, but our members feel they have no other option in light of the current public health emergency,” said Fitzgerald.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Brendan O’Sullivan, general secretary of the Builders and Allied Trades Union (BATU) said that the thousands of members who he represents have been told to minimise their contact as much as is possible, but that it remains a challenge. 

He said: “The HSE has issued guidelines to employers on how to control close contact between staff. We are listening to them. A lot of sites have already introduced measures to help reduce how often people are in close contact with each other.”

Related Read

24.03.20 'You can't roof a house from home': Construction chiefs say they await HSE order to down tools

Construction Industry Federation, meanwhile, is urging construction workers to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines. 

Speaking this morning, CIF Director General Tom Parlon said these guidelines are “now critical to the continuation of the construction industry and for our nation.  

“We urge contractors and workers to work together to enforce social distancing regardless of any impacts on productivity or deadlines,” he said.

Parlon said the CIF is also asking companies to remind workers that social distancing is critical off-site and on the way to the site. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie