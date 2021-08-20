#Open journalism No news is bad news

Unite union to ballot Dublin Airport craft workers for industrial action over outsourcing plans

The potential industrial action includes a full withdrawal of labour.

By Céimin Burke Friday 20 Aug 2021, 5:20 PM
THE UNITE TRADE union has announced plans to ballot DAA craft workers for industrial action over plans to outsource maintenance jobs at Dublin Airport.

The union wrote to the DAA today to inform it of the potential industrial action, which will include a full withdrawal of labour.

The State company announced last month that it would outsource maintenance work in Ireland’s busiest airport, due to, what it labelled, a lack of “meaningful progress” on work practice changes.

The changes proposed by the DAA included craft workers working across both of the airport’s terminals, technology enablement and roster alterations.

The move to introduce third party service providers has prompted warnings from both the Unite and Connect unions, which represents the craft workers.

Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley said DAA management had “failed to be upfront” with its members and had done a “complete u-turn” by failing to implement Labour Court recommendations including voluntary severance.

“The company is now in contravention of a recommendation which they originally accepted,” Quigley said.

Given the company’s behaviour and their decision to ignore a Labour Court recommendation, our members yesterday mandated Unite to ballot for industrial action up to and including a full withdrawal of labour. 

“Resolution of this dispute is in the hands of the DAA:  Management must stand by its own acceptance of the Labour Court recommendation, including voluntary severance arrangements, and engage with Unite in good faith.  Otherwise, they face the prospect of industrial action,” Quigley concluded.

The DAA has cited financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the outsourcing plans. The company said it recorded a €284 million loss last year. 

