This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One-third of Irish people believe there'll be a united Ireland in the EU in the next ten years

Just 26% of respondents in a survey said they believe there will be a UK-EU trade deal agreed by 31 December.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 7:05 AM
58 minutes ago 4,081 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085419

A NEW SURVEY has revealed one-third of Irish people believe there will be a united Ireland in the European Union in the next ten years. 

The Red C poll commissioned by European Movement Ireland found 32% agree that there will be a united Ireland in the EU in the next ten years, while 42% disagree and 26% said they did not know. 

Among the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups, a higher proportion (40% and 45% respectively) said they believed this would happen over the next decade. 

Source: Red C/European Movement Ireland

Meanwhile just 26% of respondents said they believe there will be a UK-EU trade deal agreed by the deadline of 31 December. 

According to the results almost half of Irish people do not feel that their voice is heard as a citizen of the  EU.

In a regional breakdown, the highest proportion of respondents who felt their voices were heard as EU citizens was in Dublin at 39%, followed by the rest of Leinster (34%), Munster (30%) and Connaught/Ulster (28%).

The Red C poll was conducted between 20 and 25 March this year among a sample of 1,062 people aged 18 and over from across the country.

The majority of respondents, 84%, believe Ireland should remain a members of the European Union, though this is down from 93% in 2019. Three quarters of respondents also agreed that EU trade deals with other countries around the world benefit Ireland. 

Other findings include:

  • 53% do not think EU countries, including Ireland, should take in more refugees
  • 49% think Ireland should be part of increased EU defence and security co-operation
  • 51% do not believe Ireland should give up its veto on tax at the EU table

When asked whether they believe the EU should continue to allow more European countries to join as member states, 43% agreed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie