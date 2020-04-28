One-third of Irish people believe there'll be a united Ireland in the EU in the next ten years

A NEW SURVEY has revealed one-third of Irish people believe there will be a united Ireland in the European Union in the next ten years.

The Red C poll commissioned by European Movement Ireland found 32% agree that there will be a united Ireland in the EU in the next ten years, while 42% disagree and 26% said they did not know.

Among the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups, a higher proportion (40% and 45% respectively) said they believed this would happen over the next decade.

Source: Red C/European Movement Ireland

Meanwhile just 26% of respondents said they believe there will be a UK-EU trade deal agreed by the deadline of 31 December.

According to the results almost half of Irish people do not feel that their voice is heard as a citizen of the EU.

In a regional breakdown, the highest proportion of respondents who felt their voices were heard as EU citizens was in Dublin at 39%, followed by the rest of Leinster (34%), Munster (30%) and Connaught/Ulster (28%).

The Red C poll was conducted between 20 and 25 March this year among a sample of 1,062 people aged 18 and over from across the country.

The majority of respondents, 84%, believe Ireland should remain a members of the European Union, though this is down from 93% in 2019. Three quarters of respondents also agreed that EU trade deals with other countries around the world benefit Ireland.

Other findings include:

53% do not think EU countries, including Ireland, should take in more refugees

49% think Ireland should be part of increased EU defence and security co-operation

51% do not believe Ireland should give up its veto on tax at the EU table

When asked whether they believe the EU should continue to allow more European countries to join as member states, 43% agreed.