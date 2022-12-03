Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Advertisement

More from Northern Ireland support staying in UK over Irish unity, poll shows

The Irish Times opinion poll showed large support for unity in the Republic.

40 minutes ago 2,821 Views 10 Comments
Image: PA

TWICE AS MANY people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.

However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.

The findings are contained in twin opinion polls carried out on either side of the border for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.

The two polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in Northern Ireland and the Republic in August and September of this year.

Half of all those who responded in Northern Ireland said they would vote against unity, including 21% from a Catholic background.

Only 26% of respondents in Northern Ireland said they would vote for unity, with 19% saying they did not know how they would vote and 5% saying they would not vote.

Among Protestant respondents in Northern Ireland, 78% were opposed to unity.

Among respondents in the Republic, 66% said they would vote for unity, with just 16% against and 13% do not knows.

The polls showed majorities on both sides of the border in favour of holding a unity referendum.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie