Increase in number of people who think united Ireland more likely due to Brexit

It also showed a large majority of people were in favour of Ireland remaining in the EU.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 4,380 Views 35 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A NEW POLL has shown an increase in the number of people who believe a united Ireland is more likely because of Brexit.

The annual Red C poll published today shows a marginal increase of 6% in public support for a united Ireland.

The survey, commissioned by pro-EU group European Movement (EM) Ireland, found that 50% of those polled said it was more likely – up 6% on the 44% of people polled in March 2018.

Some 51% of Leinster said it was likely, while 50% of Connaught/Ulster said it was now more likely, and 43% of people in Munster said it was now more likely.

It shows an increase compared to the previous year’s poll when 42% of participants in Leinster said it was likely, and 46% and 43% of people in Connaught/Ulster and Munster respectively, said they thought it was likely.

The poll of 1,000 people was carried out in the third week of March, meaning it was days out from the UK’s intended exit date from the EU on 29 March. 

It also came a month before the riots in Creggan, Co Derry, which prompted renewed efforts from political leaders from across the political divide, to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

Those between the ages of 25 to 34 rated highest on the likelihood of a united Ireland at 66%, while 42% in the 55 to 64 age bracket said it was likely.

The questions put to participants of the survey showed there was a favourable opinion among Irish people to remain in the EU.

Some 93% of people said they were in favour of Ireland remaining a member of the EU, 86% of people said the Euro has been positive for Ireland, and 58% said that Brexit had improved their opinion of the EU.

Commenting on the latest results, executive director of EM Ireland said it was “unexpected but welcome to see support has risen yet again in 2019”.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
