Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Poll: Would you like to see an Irish unity referendum in the next five years?

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald made the call at the party’s Ard Fheis in Derry last night.

By Sean Murray Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 10:30 AM
55 minutes ago 8,704 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4894680
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald giving her keynote speech during her party's Ard Fheis.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald giving her keynote speech during her party's Ard Fheis.
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald giving her keynote speech during her party's Ard Fheis.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

AT THE SINN Féin Ard Fheis last night, leader Mary Lou McDonald said that a referendum on Irish unity “must happen in the next five years”. 

She said that – among other factors – delivering on Irish unity is the only basis that her party would enter government. 

The fallout from Brexit has now accelerated these calls for a united Ireland, McDonald said. Under the Good Friday Agreement, a majority in Northern Ireland would have to support Irish unity along with a majority in Ireland.

“The Irish government and all who say that now is not the time to speak of unity are wrong,” she added. “It is not a question of if, but a question of when. Now is the time to prepare.”

On Today FM’s Dermot and Dave show last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would like to see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but that “we need to make sure that unionists in Northern Ireland and British people in Northern Ireland feel that a united Ireland is a warm place for them” if that point was ever reached.

So, what do you think? Would you like to see an Irish unity referendum in the next five years?


Poll Results:

Yes (475)
No, but maybe within the next 10-20 years (300)
No (282)
Not sure (43)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

