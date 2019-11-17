Poll: Would you like to see an Irish unity referendum in the next five years?

AT THE SINN Féin Ard Fheis last night, leader Mary Lou McDonald said that a referendum on Irish unity “must happen in the next five years”.
She said that – among other factors – delivering on Irish unity is the only basis that her party would enter government.
The fallout from Brexit has now accelerated these calls for a united Ireland, McDonald said. Under the Good Friday Agreement, a majority in Northern Ireland would have to support Irish unity along with a majority in Ireland.
“The Irish government and all who say that now is not the time to speak of unity are wrong,” she added. “It is not a question of if, but a question of when. Now is the time to prepare.”
On Today FM’s Dermot and Dave show last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would like to see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but that “we need to make sure that unionists in Northern Ireland and British people in Northern Ireland feel that a united Ireland is a warm place for them” if that point was ever reached.
So, what do you think? Would you like to see an Irish unity referendum in the next five years?
