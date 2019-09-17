This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

University chief says current Government funding per student remains 43% below where it was 10 years ago

Jim Miley said that State funding per student remains 43% below where it was 10 years ago.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,596 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813517
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of the Irish Universities Association (IUA) has told the Oireachtas Committee for Budgetary Oversight that the funding problem facing third level institutions will get “considerably worse” unless there is a significant step-up in investment to support the growing number of students. 

Jim Miley, in opening remarks to the committee today, said that despite funding increases in the last two budgets, the State funding per student remains 43% below where it was 10 years ago.

“The recent increases have been largely mopped up by rising student numbers. Given demographics, numbers attending third level will continue to increase over the next decade with 40,000 extra students to be catered for by 2030 as compared with 2015,” he said.

The IUA presented its pre-budget submission to the committee today. In making the case for investment in core and capital funding and in research and innovation, the IUA points to the €9 billion that the universities contribute to the Irish economy each year. The universities are seeking an investment package totaling €377m in Budget 2020 to cover critical core funding requirements, research and urgent capital investment needs.

Miley added: “The requirement for significantly increased investment is now urgent. As a society, we cannot stand over any deterioration in our third level system. It would erode our competitiveness at a time when we need to invest in our future talent to compete globally. Politicians of all hues must take responsibility for addressing this imperative.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie