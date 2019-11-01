This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

University of Limerick to create 330 new jobs under new plan

The university expects to increase student numbers by 4,000 over the next five years.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 1 Nov 2019, 11:37 AM
57 minutes ago 2,834 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4874886
Image: True Media
Image: True Media

THE UNIVERSITY OF Limerick expects to create over 330 additional jobs and recruit a further 4,000 students over the next five years.

President of UL Dr Des Fitzgerald this morning launched the university’s new strategic plan. He said with the right support and backed by significant investment, the plan will bring staff numbers up to 1,930, to support rising student numbers.

The extra students will bring in an additional €30 million to the city and region, he said.

The launch took place at the site of the planned new UL city campus in the former Dunnes Stores site on Sarsfield Bridge. The site was acquired from Dunnes Stores earlier this year.

Fitzgerald said that academic excellence driven by research must be at the heart of the university’s plans. “In this strategic plan we make clear that the university here must aspire to be amongst the leading universities in these islands and we will achieve that by putting academic excellence at the heart of our plans,” he said.

Fitzgerald said that the coming years would see a revolution in teaching styles and philosophies and UL would seek to lead this transformation in Ireland.

“We believe that the teaching model which has characterised universities for a hundred years is coming to an end,m” he said.

“We want to put flexible learning spaces and tech-enhanced teaching models at the heart of our education and training. We will develop new curricula, new learning modes and a cross-disciplinary sharing and exchange approach with a particular focus on enterprise and entrepreneurship.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie