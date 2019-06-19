Mixed news for Irish universities as they again fail to break top 100

THERE WAS MIXED news for Irish third-level institutions in the latest QS World University Rankings as all again failed to make the top 100.

In all, eight Irish institutions made the top 800 with Trinity College Dublin again the top ranked institution, despite falling compared to last year.

TCD was ranked in joint 108th place in the latest rankings, down from 104th last year. University College Dublin came in 185th, up eight places. NUI Galway is ranked 259th, up one place. UCC recorded the biggest jump, up 28 places to 310th place. DCU was ranked in joint 429th, down seven places.

The remaining three universities UL (521-530), Maynooth University (701-750) and Technological University Dublin (751-800), formerly DIT, were ranked outside the top 500.

Irish universities in the rankings. Source: topuniversities.com

At the top of the table, the United States retained four of the top five positions with only the University of Oxford breaking that dominance.