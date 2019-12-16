This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unjustifiable gap' between CEO pay and average worker earnings criticised in new report

The ICTU report shows that among the 26 large firms studied, CEO pay rose in 11 of them.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:58 AM
30 minutes ago 2,389 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935090

THE IRISH CONGRESS of Trade Unions (ICTU) has hit out at the levels of pay that Chief Executives in 26 top companies in Ireland receive. 

A new report – ‘Because We’re Worth It – The Truth About CEO Pay in Ireland – from ICTU found that annual pay and benefits were close to or above €1 million for CEOs of 22 of the 26 largest firms in Ireland. 

The report also shows that among the 26 large firms studied, CEO pay rose in 11 of them.

In its fourth annual report, ICTU – which has been tracking Chief Executive pay and benefits for the largest Irish businesses listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange – claims it would take the average worker 212 years to earn what building group CRH’s CEO made last year. 

It would also take an average worker more than 50 years to earn what half of CEOs at top firms are paid each year, ICTU claims. 

The level of increase in CEO remuneration ranges from 9% to 99% across the 26 companies studied as part of the report. This compares with a 2.6% rise in the wages of full-time workers, according to ICTU. 

Capture Source: ICTU

The report notes that 22 of the 26 CEOs earned close to or above €1 million and that the highest-paid boss was paid €8.2 million last tear. 

Congress General Secretary Patricia King has said that “the unjustifiable gap between the top and rest of the workforce needs to be urgently tackled.

“This is now recognised by the European Commission and the OECD – institutions
not known to be natural bedfellows of trade unions,” she said. 

The EU Shareholder Rights Directive requires listed companies to explain how the pay of their employees were taken into account when determining salaries for CEOs. 

ICTU has called on the Government to make it mandatory for private firms to publish management pay adding that “there is nothing to prevent a future
Government making such reporting a requirement of firms tendering for public contracts.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie