'Unseasonably' windy conditions as status yellow warnings remain in place nationally

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings, issued by the National Meteorological Service Met Éireann yesterday, will remain in place for most of Ireland until midday today.

Met Éireann issued a yellow wind warning for all counties in the Republic yesterday and estimated “unseasonably strong” winds for all counties. Its British counterpart issued similar warnings for all counties in Northern Ireland.

Warnings for Munster, and three counties in the southeast of the country, will remain in place until 10am today, with warnings ceasing for all other counties by 12pm.

The rest of the day is to be mostly dry with sunny spells expected by this afternoon, apart from a few showers in the west of Ireland. Highest temperatures are estimated to be between 18 and 22 degrees.

Advertisement

Tonight, dry weather with clear spells are expected in many parts at first, but showers will begin to feed up from the south towards the west of the country by early tonight.

Showers will turn heavy overnight – potentially merging to longer spells of rain at times. It will stay mainly dry in Ulster, according to Met Éireann. Cooler temperatures are expected than previous nights, with lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow, the wet weather is expected to continue with a mix of sunny spells. Some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving although winds will be mostly light. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees.

Tomorrow night showers will die out in most places, however outbreaks of rain could affected much of the southern half of the country by morning, as it moves from the southeast. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light southerly breezes.

The national forecaster says weather is expected to be “largely unsettled” for the remainder of the week ahead.