'Unsettled' Easter weekend ahead with sunny spells and outbreaks of rain forecast

THE UPCOMING EASTER weekend is set to see some “unsettled” weather with both sunny spells and outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Met Éireann says scattered showers this morning will become more isolated, leaving a bright and largely dry day with sunny spells.

Tonight is forecast to be dry and chilly with clear spells and patches of mist and fog.

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -1 degree tonight.

Any mist and fog is due to clear tomorrow morning to leave another generally dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. However, there is a chance of an isolated shower or two.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Met Éireann says conditions will become “generally unsettled” with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Tomorrow night is expected to start off dry with clear spells but cloud will thicken from the west overnight with isolated patches in the southwest and west towards the morning.

Saturday is due to be generally cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle developing over the western half of the country, but it will stay dry in most other areas.

Saturday night is forecast to be cloudy and largely dry apart from scattered patches of light rain and drizzle.

Easter Sunday is due to be a dull day with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning.

More persistent rain will push into western areas in the afternoon, spreading eastwards across the country throughout the day.

Monday is forecast to be a brighter day with some sunny spells. However, widespread showers will develop through the morning and afternoon, some of which may be heavy, Met Éireann has said.