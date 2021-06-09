#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Landlords will not be allowed to demand in excess of two months’ rent upfront under new rules

Covid-19 protections for renters will also be extended for another six months until 12 January 2022.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 12:05 AM
CABINET IS EXPECTED to sign off on proposals today to ensure that all renters – including students – won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is bringing a memo to Cabinet today that will restrict upfront payment demands made by landlords.

Under the new regulations, which the government plans to have passed into law by the summer, renters will only be required to supply a deposit and a month’s rent in advance, and the total value will not be allowed exceed the value of two months’ rent. 

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny recently that it is “utterly unacceptable” that students are asked to pay out many months of rent in advance when moving out to attend college.

He said the new rules will ensure that students only have to pay one months’ rent at a time.

“Not this ridiculous scenario, where for purpose-built student accommodation they could be asked to fork out three, four, five months – or their whole year – which can be a huge upfront cost.”

There will be an opt-outs to allow students to pay more upfront if they wish to do so, but they cannot be forced into such a move, it’s planned. 

While the new regulations have been designed primarily to help students who are seeking college accommodation in advance of the new academic year, the measures will also apply to all renters who are moving into a new home.

As far back as 2017, government has been urged to tackle the rules around deposits and upfront payments, with some examples being highlighted over the years of private landlords asking prospective tenants for two months’ deposit as well as the first month’s rent.

National housing charity Threshold said at the time that it was very concerned that no law exists to ensure that just one month’s rent is sufficient for a deposit, stating that tenants needed to be protected from unscrupulous landlords.

Rent protections for those financially impacted by Covid-19

In addition to tackling the issue of large upfront payments, Cabinet will also extend the current Covid-19 protections for renters. 

Those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic will see their protections extended beyond 12 July.

It is understood that the protections will be extended for another six months beyond July, until 12 January 2022.

Such a measure would protect “those who are most at risk and the most vulnerable” from possible 8% rent increases, which was raised as a matter of concern last week.

The rent protection legislation brought in last August replaced the initial temporary measures, which prevented evictions and rent increases for tenants in financial difficulty during the pandemic.

The protections currently in place only apply to renters who have fallen into rent arrears, giving them 28 days to pay owed rent before they can be evicted.

Rent increases for workers who are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are also banned. 

Any tenant financially negatively impacted by the pandemic and finding themselves in rent arrears will be protected from eviction, as well as any rent increases up until the legislation end date. 

The measures can be only applied in circumstances where a self-declaration form from the tenant is sent confirming that they cannot pay their rent due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The landlord can still serve a valid notice of termination (after the 28-day warning notice for rent arrears has expired).

However, the tenant will not have to vacate their accommodation before the new date and the tenant must be given at least 90 days’ notice. Also, the landlord cannot increase the rent until new date in January, under the new measures.

The average monthly rent in Dublin is currently just under €2,000. 

In the capital, the average monthly rent during the first quarter was €1,974, a drop of 6.5% over the past twelve months.

The cost of renting increased in every city outside of Dublin in the twelve months to March, with the capital the only city in the country where rents fell from 2020 to 2021.

But rents outside of Dublin are 7.1% higher than they were in the first quarter of 2020, with renters paying €900 extra per year on average.

