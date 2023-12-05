Man who took 'upskirt' pictures on Luas and found with child abuse video appeals sentence

Around 20,000 images of women and girls’ legs, groins and buttocks, including “up-skirt” photos of schoolgirls, were found on scotsman Paul Boyle’s mobile phone when an off-duty garda spotted him acting suspiciously on the Luas in December 2019.

A MAN WHO was caught by an off-duty garda taking “up-skirt” pictures on the Luas and was later found with hundreds of thousands of similar images along with an “extremely explicit” child abuse video has appealed against his five-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Prof O’Malley said his client was appealing on the basis that the sentence imposed on the child abuse material count was “wholly disproportionate”, given that the charge related to a single video only.

At the Court of Appeal today, Professor Tom O’Malley SC, for Boyle, said the sentencing judge erred in that he “did not identify a suitable headline sentence, followed by an appropriate reduction in respect of mitigation”.

Boyle’s lawyers also submitted that the harassment sentence was “excessive” and that it “failed to reflect relevant case law”.

The appellant’s lawyers further submitted that the use of consecutive sentences was also “excessive”, that a psychological report was not given appropriate consideration and that the overall sentence was too high, “offending the principles of totality”.

It was also submitted that there had been “no extortion, blackmail or threats” involved in the offending and that the offences were not aimed at causing distress to the victims.

“In fact, there was no contact with the victims and those who learned of it did so only from the investigation,” Boyle’s lawyers submitted.

Prof O’Malley further submitted that the trial judge had acknowledged Boyle’s “genuine remorse” and his client’s plea of guilty but did not explain how the sentence had been structured regarding mitigation from the headline sentence.

Kate Egan BL, for the State, said not all persons in the 278,000 photos were identified but this “does not mean they are irrelevant”.

“The trial court placed a weight on the overall amount of images,” said Ms Egan, who added that Boyle was “taking surreptitious photos of women’s groins, thighs and buttocks in public settings”.

Prof O’Malley said that a psychiatrist’s report said that his client had a disorder regarding voyeurism and described the three year sentence, albeit with two-and-a-half years for possessing the child pornography video, as “disproportionate in the extreme”.

Appeal court judge Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said Boyle was given a reduced sentence despite “watching the grossest sexual offences” concerning the child in the video, which was known to international law enforcement.

Prof O’Malley said the suspended two-and-a-half years were imposed in the interests of rehabilitation but asked what reduction, if any, his client received separately in mitigation.

Ms Egan said a total of 21 victims, including the young girl in the video and two schoolgirls on the Luas, had been identified by gardaí.

“The question is whether an error of law of such significance is identified that the court is bound to interfere,” said Ms Egan.

“None of the penalties imposed are obviously beyond the range available [to the sentencing judge]. Some could have been more or less lenient. The child pornography charge was only six months’ imprisonment. On one view, it was lenient as it was serious and heinous material,” said counsel.

Ms Egan said Boyle committed a “very serious offence and received a significant suspension”, which showed that the “very experienced” trial judge took account of the totality principle in sentencing. Counsel said the punishment was not outside the range of sentences available to the court below.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the court would adjourn the matter in the hope of delivering judgement on Thursday.