Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Gardaí renew appeal for information over violent death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj near the IFSC in Dublin

They are particularly appealing to the driver of a silver Toyota Prius taxi which was in the are at the time.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 3:40 PM
Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 3:40 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5349836

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information regarding the violent death of Urantsetseg Tserendorj near the IFSC. 

Ms Tserendorj was walking home from work when she was attacked between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at around 9.30pm on Wednesday 20 January 2021. 

She was taken to the Mater Hospital, where she died on 3 February 2021.

Gardaí are again appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to the driver of a silver Toyota Prius Taxi which was driving from George’s Dock towards Harbourmaster Place shortly before the incident to come forward.

They also want to talk to those who were in the vicinity of Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, Harbourmaster Place, Connolly Train Station, Amiens Street and Buckingham Street Lower on the evening of Wednesday 20 January between 9.15pm and 10pm to contact them.

A juvenile has already been charged in relation to Ms Tserendorj’s death. 

