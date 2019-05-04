This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 May, 2019
Pigs, chickens ... a pony called Moses. Take a tour of Dublin city's first public urban farm

Based in St. Anne’s Park in Raheny, the farm is free to the public.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 4 May 2019, 11:00 AM
BASED IN ST. Anne’s Park in Raheny, the urban farm opened last week and hopes to encourage a love of nature and animals.

It is the first public urban farm within the Dublin City Council area and came about following a public consultation on the city’s climate action plan.

A working farm run by volunteers, it will also run classes on plant life, how to grow your own food and how to care for animals.

Farm manager Marion Kelly says it’s important to instill a love of nature and animal into the next generation.

If you don’t get a chance to be out in nature, how are you ever going to love it? If we want our kids to save the planet, they have to get out there and really appreciate it.

The farm is free to the public with opening times of:

  • Wednesday: Group bookings
  • Thursday: 9.30am to 3.00pm
  • Friday: 1.00pm to 4:00pm
  • Saturday: 9.00am to 1.00pm (volunteering day)
  • Sunday: 10.00am to 2.30pm

Watch the video for our full report.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

