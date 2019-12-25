This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 25 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope Francis says 'light of Christ is greater' than darkness 'in human hearts' in annual Christmas message

The pontiff sent well wishes to all of those living in conflict areas this Christmas time.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,767 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947250
Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi
Image: Alessandra Tarantino AP/PA Images
Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi
Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi
Image: Alessandra Tarantino AP/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS OFFERED a Christmas message of hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world from the Middle East to the Americas to Africa.

The pope told tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans gathered in St Peter’s Square for the annual Christmas Day message that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and “in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts”.

The traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and to the world”) Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to address suffering in the world and press for solutions.

Francis was flanked by Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino, president of the papal council for migrants, and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the pope’s official almsgiver.

The pope cited the Syrian people “who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade”, as well as Israel, where Jesus “was born as the saviour of mankind and where so many people – struggling but not discouraged – still await a time of peace, security and prosperity”.

Francis also called for an easing of the crisis in Lebanon, social tensions in Iraq and the “grave humanitarian crisis” in Yemen.

He noted that a number of countries in the Americas “are experiencing a time of social and political upheaval”, citing “the beloved Venezuelan people, long tried by their political and social tensions”.

The pope also noted migrants forced by injustice “to emigrate in the hope of a secure life”.

Instead of finding acceptance, Francis said, injustice continues along their journey, where they often face abuse, enslavement and torture in “inhumane detention camps” and death during dangerous sea and desert crossings.

And once migrants arrive in “places where they might have hoped for a dignified life” … they “instead find themselves before walls of indifference”, he said.

The pope offered prayers of hope for the people of Africa, including those in Congo “torn by continuing conflicts” and the people of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, where people have been “persecuted for their religious faith”.

And in an extraordinary message, Francis, along with two other religious leaders, urged the rival chiefs of South Sudan to maintain a pledge to form a coalition government early next year.

Related Reads

25.10.19 Pope Francis apologises over theft of Amazon statues from church in Rome
20.04.19 Catholic in 2019: 'Some cardinals and clerics appear trapped within a medieval mindset - but Pope Francis provides a glimmer of hope'
26.03.19 Video showing Pope Francis trying to avoid having his ring kissed goes viral

A peace deal to end a five-year civil war that has killed close to 400,000 people was signed last year, but a November deadline to form a coalition government was extended to February as key aspects of the peace deal still need to be resolved.

The message, issued separately from the traditional papal Christmas address, was signed by the leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and the Rev John Chalmers, ex-moderator of the Church of Scotland.

The religious leaders offered assurances “of our spiritual closeness as you strive for a swift implementation” of peace agreements and prayers “for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity”.

The leaders also expressed a desire to visit the East African nation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie