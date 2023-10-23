Urgent appeal issued for regular blood donors as stocks run low

AN URGENT APPEAL has been made for more regular donors to give blood.

It comes as stocks – particularly of O negative, A negative and B negative – are running low.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) said stocks of those blood types have fallen to just three days’ supply in recent weeks – it aims to have seven days of stock at all times.

High demand from hospitals, an increase in illness among donors in our communities over the last number of weeks and the recent adverse weather conditions are described as having combined to create a shortage of blood, particularly in the Rh Negative groups.

Paul McKinney, director of donor services and logistics, said the IBTS is urging regular donors to respond when they receive a text from us and to make an appointment.

“A pre-amber alert has been issued in line with the National Blood Shortage Plan for the Rh Negative blood groups, which requests conservative use of blood by all hospitals,” he said.

“All donations are needed to avoid any impact on our hospital system. We are asking our regular donors to make an extra effort to book an appointment and donors in Dublin to consider booking an appointment at our fixed centre in D’Olier street.”

Regular Donors can book an appointment online at www.giveblood.ie or phone 1800 731 137.

Further clinic information can also be found on the website and anybody interested in becoming a new donor can register their interest on www.giveblood.ie.