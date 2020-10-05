#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ursula von der Leyen in isolation after contact with Covid-19-infected person

The European Commission President said she tested negative for the virus last week and will undergo another test today.

By Press Association Monday 5 Oct 2020, 8:52 AM
22 minutes ago
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (file photo).

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen says she has placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with Covid-19.

In a message posted on Twitter, the head of the EU’s executive arm said she took part in a meeting last Tuesday that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive”.

She said she tested negative for the virus on Thursday and will undergo another test later today.

Von der Leyen said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning.

