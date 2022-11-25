Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Ursula von der Leyen to address TDs and Senators on visit to Dublin

The European Commission President will meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins.

1 hour ago 1,983 Views 4 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

URSULA VON DER Leyen is set to address the Dáil and the Seanad next month on a visit to Dublin.

The European Commission President will meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins during a trip to Ireland on 1 December, according to a Commission spokesperson.

She will deliver an address to the Houses of the Oireachtas, becoming the 23rd leader to address a joint sitting of the two houses.

Yesterday, von der Leyen, who has held her role as Commission President since 2019, announced that the EU is working on another round of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine.

“We will not rest until Ukraine has prevailed over Putin and his unlawful and barbaric war,” she said. 

Earlier this year, a virtual address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy filled the chamber in Leinster House for a joint sitting to hear the Ukrainian leader.

Speaking to TDs, senators and guests, Zelenskyy said that Russia should no longer be accepted as a civilised nation due to its bombing of hospitals, churches and shelters in Ukraine.

“It should be held responsible for everything they have done on Ukrainian soil,” he said.

“They have come to Ukraine as a colonising army, their state propagandists and their politicians are not even concealing what they want.

“In the 21st century, they’re looking at their country as a colonial empire who allegedly has the right to subdue a neighboring people and destroy the foundations of their independent life, their identity.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie