Von der Leyen set to discuss NI Protocol during visit to Dublin today

The European Commission President will take part in bilateral discussions with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

By Press Association Friday 16 Jul 2021, 7:07 AM
Ursula von der Leyen
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images

THE PRESIDENT OF the European Commission is to visit Ireland today.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman.

The Taoiseach and the president will have a bilateral meeting at which they will discuss Covid-19 and vaccines, EU/UK relations and the Commission’s new “fit for 55” package of measures to support climate action.

The meeting comes at a time of tension between the UK and EU over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Martin said he expected the Protocol to feature in their discussions.

“I very much look forward to welcoming President von der Leyen,” Martin said.

“The EU has played an important role throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – in responding to the crisis, in rolling out vaccines, and in laying foundations for a strong economic recovery in Europe, driven by the digital and climate transformations,” he said.

“I also look forward to discussing with her some important topics on the EU agenda including: Covid-19 and how we can accelerate our efforts on vaccination; the EU’s relations with the UK, including ongoing work to implement the Protocol; and the package of measures the Commission announced this week to deliver the EU’s climate ambition.”

About the author
Press Association

