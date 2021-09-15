#Open journalism No news is bad news

EU to donate 200m more vaccine doses to low-income countries, von der Leyen says

Ursula von der Leyen this morning delivered her annual State of the European Union address.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 9:21 AM
THE EU IS to donate another 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries, more than doubling its present pledge, the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen has said. 

Speaking to the European Parliament in her annual State of the European Union address in Strasbourg, she said: “I can announce today that the [European] Commission will add a new donation of another 200 million doses until the middle of next year.

“This is an investment in solidarity, and it is an investment also in global health.” 

She mentioned vaccine disparity between economically advanced countries such as the United States and those in Europe, which have successfully vaccinated most people, and poorer nations struggling to get hold of supplies.

“With less than 1% of global doses administered in low income countries, the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious,” she said.

Von der Leyen praised the EU’s vaccination roll-out. Approximately 70% of adults in the union have been vaccinated. In Ireland, this figure currently stands at more than 90%. 

When speaking about climate change, von der Leyen said the recent IPCC report “leaves no doubt” that climate change is man-made.

A report released last month by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the scale of recent changes to the climate is “unprecedented”, but that it is not too late to slow global warming. 

Von der Leyen said: “It’s us. We’re sure. It’s bad, but we can fix it.”

She said the EU will double its external funding for biodiversity, particularly in the most vulnerable countries.

The EU will also increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by €100 million in plans to be finalised this week. 

The European Union will hold a defence summit next year during the French presidency of the bloc.

“President Macron and I will convene a summit on European defence,” she told the European Parliament. “It is time for Europe to step up to the next level.”

Von der Leyen also said the EU will propose a ban on products sold in the bloc that have been made by forced labour. 

- With reporting by Órla Ryan and AFP.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

