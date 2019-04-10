US actress Lori Loughlin faces new charge in college bribery scandal

AMERICAN ACTRESS LORI Loughlin has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in the ongoing college bribery scandal, increasing the likelihood that she could serve time in prison.

The actress, best-known for her role in Full House, has already been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The second charge is punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing the total prison time she now potentially faces to 40 years.

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents have already agreed to plead guilty to using bribery to get their children into prestigious universities.

Loughlin, however, has so far chosen not to plead guilty – a move that, in addition to avoiding trial, usually results in a reduced sentence.

The prosecutor’s office has recommended a sentence corresponding to the bottom end of the possible range in Huffman’s case, which provides for a minimum of four months in prison.

The sentencing judge is not required to follow this recommendation, however.

Even if Loughlin (54) decided to plead guilty later on, the recommended sentence would probably be significantly higher due to the second charge as well as the amount of money involved.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 (€440,000) so that their two daughters could gain entrance into the University of Southern California.

Huffman (56) best known for her role in the Desperate Housewives series, agreed to plead guilty to paying $15,000 (€13,317) to help her eldest daughter get better scores on the SAT college entrance exam.

The ringleader behind the scam, William “Rick” Singer, who authorities say was paid about $25 million (€22.2 million) to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

This is the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

