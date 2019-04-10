This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US actress Lori Loughlin faces new charge in college bribery scandal

The second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering is punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 7:25 AM
1 hour ago 11,072 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4584694
US actress Lori Loughlin
Image: Steven Senne/PA Images
US actress Lori Loughlin
US actress Lori Loughlin
Image: Steven Senne/PA Images

AMERICAN ACTRESS LORI Loughlin has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in the ongoing college bribery scandal, increasing the likelihood that she could serve time in prison.

The actress, best-known for her role in Full House, has already been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The second charge is punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing the total prison time she now potentially faces to 40 years.

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents have already agreed to plead guilty to using bribery to get their children into prestigious universities.

Loughlin, however, has so far chosen not to plead guilty – a move that, in addition to avoiding trial, usually results in a reduced sentence.

The prosecutor’s office has recommended a sentence corresponding to the bottom end of the possible range in Huffman’s case, which provides for a minimum of four months in prison.

The sentencing judge is not required to follow this recommendation, however. 

Even if Loughlin (54) decided to plead guilty later on, the recommended sentence would probably be significantly higher due to the second charge as well as the amount of money involved.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 (€440,000) so that their two daughters could gain entrance into the University of Southern California.

Huffman (56) best known for her role in the Desperate Housewives series, agreed to plead guilty to paying $15,000 (€13,317) to help her eldest daughter get better scores on the SAT college entrance exam.

The ringleader behind the scam, William “Rick” Singer, who authorities say was paid about $25 million (€22.2 million) to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

This is the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department. 

© – AFP 2019

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

AFP

